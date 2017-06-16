Carabao Cup: Yorkshire rivals handed early derby showdown after chaotic Bangkok draw

League One rivals Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers were yesterday paired together in a chaotic first round draw of the newly-branded Carabao Cup.

The draw, which saw seedings and a regionalised structure for the first time, sparked outrage among supporters that had tuned in to watch it live in England.

Taking place in Bangkok – the home of new sponsors Carabao energy drinks – it was scheduled to be streamed live on Facebook but the feed had no sound, stalled midway through the draw and confused viewers with erroneous graphics.

Charlton Athletic appeared twice during the southern section of the draw, first playing Exeter City away and then Cheltenham Town at home. The London club are due to travel to Exeter.

A further problem occurred when AFC Wimbledon were shown against Swindon Town despite the draw not being possible because both sides were listed as unseeded.

The turn of events will have caused embarrassment to the new title sponsors, who have agreed a three-year contract to support the League Cup.

Newly-promoted Doncaster’s visit to Valley Parade was the stand-out Yorkshire draw in the northern section which saw the other seeded White Rose clubs all bag home ties.

It will be the first time in 51 years that Bradford and Doncaster have met in the League Cup. Rovers won the previous meeting on a first round replay 5-2 after an initial 1-1 draw at Valley Parade.

Bradford, last season’s League One play-off runners-up, have won the last three meetings between the sides although Doncaster have been reinvigorated under Darren Ferguson since relegation in the 2015/16 campaign.

Doncaster were the only Yorkshire club unseeded in the northern sector while Huddersfield Town and relegated pair Middlesbrough and Hull City avoided the draw with a straight passage into the second round.

Sheffield Wednesday will meet near neighbours Chesterfield for the first time in the competition while steel city rivals Sheffield United face bogey side Walsall at Bramall Lane.

Walsall were the only team to complete a league double over the Blades in League One last season including a 4-1 rout at home and also knocked Chris Wilder’s men out of the Checkatrade Trophy 2-1.

The West Midlanders also knocked United out of the League Cup in their last meeting in the competition in 1997.

Leeds United will renew acquaintances with their former midfielder Michael Brown – also formerly of Sheffield United – with the visit of Port Vale.

Brown played 66 times for Leeds between 2011 to 2014 before leaving for Vale, where the 40-year-old made his first step into management last month following the club’s relegation to League Two.

Elsewhere. relegated Rotherham United will meet Football League returnees Lincoln City for the first time in six years looking for a tenth straight win over the Imps.

In the southern section, Portsmouth and Neil Warnock’s Cardiff will play out a repeat of the 2010 FA Cup final at the Cardiff City stadium.

The first round matches will be played on the week commencing August 7, after the first round of Football League fixtures which will be announced on Wednesday.

Manchester United won last year’s competition, then known as the EFL Cup, beating Southampton 3-2 at Wembley thanks to a late Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal.

This season’s final will take place on Sunday, February 28 at Wembley Stadium.