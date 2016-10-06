Cardiff City hoping Neil Warnock can conjure another escape

FORMER Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Leeds United and Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock has been appointed as manager of Championship strugglers Cardiff City.

The 67-year-old succeeds Paul Trollope, who was sacked on Tuesday after a disappointing start to the season which has brought just two wins from 12 matches in all competitions.

Warnock will work alongside Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson, named as assistant manager and first-team coach respectively, while existing staff members James Rowberry, Martyn Margetson and Lee Southernwood will continue as part of the back-room team.

Warnock parted company with the Millers in the summer after a memorable short-term stint.

His brief is likely to be similar to the one which he faced at Rotherham when he arrived on a short-term deal in February –ahead of orchestrating a ‘Great Escape’ as the club staved off relegation.

Warnock has achieved seven promotions in his 35-year managerial career which has also taken in spells at the likes of QPR, Crystal Palace, Notts County, Plymouth Argyle, Bury and Scarborough.

Since May, the Sheffielder has been linked with a host of jobs including vacancies at Blackburn Rovers, Derby and most recently Aston Villa.

Cardiff sit second bottom in the Championship with eight points, having won just two of their opening 11 league games.

The Welsh outfit will represent the 14th professional club whom Warnock has managed.

His first match in charge will be a televised home game with Cardiff’s neighbours Bristol City a week tomorrow with the Bluebirds then hosting Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday, October 19.

Warnock will lock horns with Huddersfield in the Principality on November 19.