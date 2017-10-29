Carvalhal reacts as frustration grows among Sheffield Wednesday fans - Heckingbottom eyes momentum

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY head coach Carlos Carvalhal insists that he had no gripe with the boos from home supporters that greeted the final whistle of Saturday’s 1-1 derby draw with Barnsley – but believes that the disapproval was more down to frustration on the day than dissatisfaction towards him.

Wednesday, who carved out numerous chances, paid for their profligacy after a wonderful strike midway through the second half from Harvey Barnes cancelled out Adam Reach’s first-half opener as the hosts’ difficult autumn continued.

Making notes: Owls chief Carlos Carvalhal. Picture: Steve Ellis

The 16th-placed Owls, who welcome Millwall tomorrow night, have won just once in their last seven Championship games and Carvalhal says that he understands the sense of anxiety among supporters.

Speaking after the derby draw, he said: “I understand, but one thing is the boos after the Bolton game and one thing is these boos (after Barnsley). The boos were also to ourselves because we did not achieve the score. It is not because we did not run, fight or create chances in this game.

“They are completely different. The frustration with the fans at the score is that same frustration that we are feeling. It is normal, of course.

“We had a lot of chances on our part and had more threats and, before our first goal, we had three, four or five clear chances to score. We achieved one and tried to find the second one.

“We fought and ran and played with a big commitment and a big heart. But at the minute, to score one goal, we must create probably six or seven chances. I believe it will not be like this all of the time.

“I do not want to talk too much about us being unlucky or lucky because we must try to be lucky and luck does not come from the sky.

“But I thought we deserved much more than we got. But we must win as soon as possible and it is good that we have a game on Tuesday. I believe that the luck is part of the game and will one day come to us.”

After admitting his side were decidedly second-best in the first half, Barnsley head coach and former Owls player Paul Heckingbottom was delighted with the spirited reaction of his side on the restart, crowned by Barnes’s majestic moment.

Heckingbottom said: “We have to take that, especially after the start we had. We definitely started on the back foot and we did not carry out instructions in terms of what we needed to do to make the game easier for ourselves.

“It was our doing and it takes a lot to turn that around. But the determination, running power and the willingness to put their bodies on the line is what got us back in the game. We turned it around and more than matched them.

“We had lots of things wrong, but also right as well and it is those things that we will focus on to improve (further). To turn momentum around like we did shows a lot about the character of our players.”

On Barnes’s goal, Heckingbottom, whose side visit Burton tomorrow, added: “It was a great goal and we know he can do that and we are trying to add other bits to his game now. There’s much more to come from Harvey. He is a threat.”