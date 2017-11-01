Champions League: Alli double floors Real Madrid | Aguero sets new goalscoring record | Liverpool’s waiting game pays off

Dele Alli said he was not surprised that Tottenham were so dominant against Champions League holders Real Madrid as Spurs beat the Spaniards to reach the last 16.

A brace from England international Alli and a goal from Christian Eriksen made it a memorable night for Tottenham at Wembley, where Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a late consolation in a 3-1 defeat for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

RECORD BREAKER: Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring against Napoli on Wednesday night. Picture: Ciro Fusco/ANSA via AP)

Asked if the quality of Spurs’ performance was unexpected, Alli said: “To be honest, no.

“We spoke after the game at their place and said we couldn’t believe how much space we had at times and that the easy pass looked too obvious at times and we were too sloppy.

“I think we knew that if we were solid at the back we’d get the chances and with the team we’ve got here we don’t just want to be competing with these teams, we want to be winning.

“It was a fantastic performance from us. We stuck to the game plan and made a lot of chances - it could have been more today but we’re very happy with the result.”

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Maribor at Anfield. Picture: AP/Rui Vieira.

Sergio Aguero is basking in the glory of becoming Manchester City’s all-time top goalscorer after last night.

Aguero netted his 178th goal for the club in a 4-2 win over Napoli, taking him past Eric Brook’s long-standing record.

The Argentinian joined Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones and Raheem Sterling on the scoresheet as City booked their place in the knockout stages.

“I am very happy for this moment, I am happy because the team offered support to me and the fans and all of the staff, so I must say thank you to everyone,” said Aguero.

“I am enjoying this moment, I am very happy, this moment has been a long time coming.”

Emre Can was relieved to see Liverpool’s patience pay off after three unanswered second-half goals secured victory against Maribor.

Mo Salah opened the scoring and after James Milner had seen a penalty saved, Can added a superb second and substitute Daniel Sturridge sealed a 3-0 win.

“It wasn’t easy against them but second half after the goal we did well, we found space and we just had to be patient,” said Can.

“We could do it better but it’s still early in the season. We are in a good position in the Champions League.”