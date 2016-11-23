Champions League: Manchester City and Arsenal prove their points to seal progress

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne admitted the result was more important than the performance as Manchester City ground out a 1-1 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages.

City failed to replicate the intensity of their victory over Barcelona earlier this month, and both sides had a man sent off in a disjointed game, but David Silva ensured progress from Group C.

Raffael gave City cause for concern with a superb strike midway through the first half at a lively Borussia-Park but Silva changed the complexion of the game just before the interval.

The dismissals of Lars Stindl and Fernandinho for second bookable offences early in the second half sucked life out of the game and City ended up playing for the final whistle.

When asked if the result was more important than the performance, De Bruyne said: “The result in the end. After we got the red card we killed the game and that was the most important thing.

“It is not nice to see but we are through and that is the most important thing.

“It was very tough. They (Monchengladbach) are very compact and even before they scored they just wanted to defend.”

Speaking about Silva’s goal in first-half stoppage time, the Belgium international added: “It was a good goal but it was a tough first half and we played even better in the second half.

“We can do better but that’s not most important today.”

Arsenal passed up the opportunity to assure themselves of qualifying for the knockout stages as group winners after being held to an entertaining draw at home to Paris St Germain.

Both sides were already assured of qualification but victory at the Emirates Stadium would have been enough for the Gunners to top the group and theoretically draw a more comfortable tie in the round of 16.

Arsenal again fought back from behind as an Olivier Giroud penalty and a Marco Verratti own goal cancelled out Edinson Cavani’s opener. But a late Lucas Moura header, steered past David Ospina by Alex Iwobi as he attempted to head clear, handed PSG a 2-2 draw.

“It’s something we can learn from and we want to improve,” said Arsenal’s Kieran Gibbs.