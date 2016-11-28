Charlton 1 Sheffield Utd 1: Chris Wilder is left fuming as Blades let win slip

sheffield united manager Chris Wilder is demanding his players show a more ruthless cutting edge after a late goal denied them victory.

Patrick Bauer equalised deep into stoppage- time from close range after the Blades needlessly conceded a free-kick, which was taken by Adam Chicksen.

It ensured Wilder’s men paid for missing a catalogue of chances after they had taken a 32nd-minute lead when a short free-kick from John Fleck found Mark Duffy inside the right of the area and he lifted an angled shot into the net.

Wilder fumed: “Absolutely, we should have killed it off, it is two points dropped away.

“We were dominant for every part of the game against a team that has some good players and are on a decent run. Domination of a game and the scoreline are two different things.

“That is three games now where we haven’t really put teams to bed. The biggest thing for me is going from 1-0 up to two, three and four because that is what we should have done and we didn’t.”

He added: “We’ve given a daft foul away and then we needed one big header to clear it. We’ve got three big centre-halves in there and none of them stuck their head on it. If we are just going to see a game out 1-0 then we’ve got to defend properly. That game should have been done and dusted.”

Charlton’s caretaker manager Kevin Nugent, who now hands over to Karl Robinson, said: “I think they edged the game – they played better than us.”

Charlton Athletic: Phillips, Foley, Bauer, Pearce, Fox, Lookman, Ulvestad, Crofts (Botaka 81), Jackson (Chicksen 52), Magennis, Ajose (Novak 63). Unused substitutes: Konsa, Lennon, Hanlan, Beeney.

Sheffield United: Moore, O’Connell, Ebanks-Landell, Jake Wright (Freeman 46), Duffy (Scougall 75), Coutts, Basham, Fleck, Lafferty, Sharp, Clarke (Lavery 66). Unused substitutes: Hussey, Done, Ramsdale, Chapman.

Referee: G Scott (Oxfordshire).