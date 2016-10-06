Checkatrade Trophy? Kick it into touch, says Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has called for the Football League Trophy to be scrapped.

A competition that began life as the Associate Members’ Cup in 1983 has undergone a revamp this year that has seen Under-23 teams from the Premier League and Championship compete for the first time.

There has also been the introduction of a group stage but the new format has proved a huge turn-off for supporters with attendances plummeting.

Eleven of Tuesday night’s 31 group games drew three-figure crowds with the lowest seeing just 457 fans watch Barnet lose at home to Norwich City.

The 2,619 crowd that watched United’s chances of reaching the knockout stage ended by defeat to Walsall was the second highest of the night.

It was, though, around 16,500 down on the Blades’ last home league game and more than half the 5,497 that watched the Blades beat Notts County in what was then the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy exactly a year ago.

“I wouldn’t be sad to see it go, not at all,” said Wilder, whose side face the prospect of taking on Grimsby at Blundell Park on November 8 in the final group game despite both clubs already being out.

“I don’t think I am on my own thinking that. It is a competition where they have been clutching at straws.

“The tournament has gone from one set of rules to the other. I made clear my opinions last year but it has taken a dive (since then). I am not saying that because we got beat.

“Credit to those who turned up on Tuesday night to watch a game but, up and down the country, fans have voted with their feet. That tells a big story.”

The changes to what is now known as the Checkatrade Trophy were voted through at the League’s summer conference.

A boost in prize money of 300 per cent for 2016-17 to almost £2m was, no doubt, a factor though the League have been keen to stress that youth development was a big motivation behind the new format.

On Tuesday night, however, 36-year-old Wes Brown was at the heart of the Blackburn defence, while Jonas Olsson and Boaz Myhill – both 33 – played for West Brom.

Adding to the sense of farce was Bradford City substituting goalkeeper Colin Doyle with Rouven Sattelmaier just three minutes into the win over Bury to comply with the rule that states all clubs from Leagues One and Two must field at least five first-choice players.

Blades manager Wilder said: “We have played enough football at the start of the season anyway. To stick another three games in is just not what we need.

“They talk about reducing the leagues and doing something different but if it is not working as a tournament then just act.

“I don’t know how it will go next year but the biggest thing is the people who come here judge it.

“They have the biggest say. The EFL should have a poll of League One and Two supporters, and have a phone-in. Make a couple of quid from it.”

Asked by The Yorkshire Post if the damage that has been inflicted on a competition whose final last season attracted a 60,000 plus crowd can be repaired, Wilder replied: “Not at all, no.

“Everyone talks about there being a final at the end of it and, fine, yes there is. But, I went to watch games last year and Area finals weren’t even sold out. I went to watch Oxford at Millwall and there were loads of spaces (in a crowd of 7,275).

“The only game that gets sold out is the second leg of the Area finals when there is a chance to get to Wembley. Then, the final gets a decent crowd.”

Wilder is also unhappy about the timing of the group stage that sees all three rounds of games held during the first week of an international break.

“The timing is all wrong,” he added. “We could have played Harry Chapman in it but he is away on international duty. Rammers (Academy goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale) would have played (but is with England Under-19s).

“Karl Robinson said it recently – what about our development of our young players? And Walsall’s?

“Players might make the step up to England one day, as they have done. But not at the moment. So, why am I bothered about Leicester’s Under-23s? I am bothered about our Under-23s.”

But EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey has asked for the Checkatrade Trophy to be judged at the end of the season.

“The clubs will decide the format of the competition,” he said.

“We run the league for their benefit and all these factors will be taken into account. There was an element of misunderstanding and confusion over its objective. It was never about getting B-teams into the Football League.

“We need to continue the competition, see what the benefits are and measure it at the end and not at this intervening time.

“There is confusion from the league’s perspective as to ultimately what the issue is with the competition.”