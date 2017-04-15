Colchester United 1 Doncaster Rovers 1: Darren Ferguson disappointed as Rovers are held

PROMOTED Doncaster Rovers missed the chance to take a step closer to winning the title as they dropped points at Colchester.

Darren Ferguson’s men have been a dominant force all season, and have their eyes firmly fixed on winning the league after securing promotion.

With second-placed Plymouth Argyle drawing in the early kick-off, the league leaders had the perfect chance to take advantage.

However, Ferguson’s side were held by play-off chasing U’s.

After Ben Dickenson opened the scoring for the hosts, Mathieu Baudry grabbed the equaliser on the stroke of the interval.

Ferguson said: “I’m disappointed we didn’t win the game given the chances we had. The first half wasn’t good enough and I asked for a response at half time.

“We had lots of chances to win it, but this is a tough place to come.

“We want to finish the season with the quality and the class we’ve shown up to now.”

After a quiet opening Dickenson netted on 16 minutes. Rovers failed to clear their lines and Dickenson pounced.

Colchester missed a few chances to go even further ahead as Chris Porter smashed a post, and Dickenson fired over.

On the stroke of half time Baudry headed home to steal a point. But it could have been more after the break.

Sam Walker in the U’s goal pulled off a string of fine saves to deny Matty Blair and Gary McSheffrey missed the target.

Alfie May was then thwarted by the brilliant Walker, and John Marquis heading straight at him.

Colchester United: Walker, Eastman, James, Elokobi (Briggs 87), Brindley, Lapslie (Loft 88), Murray, Dickenson, Fosu-Henry, Porter, Wright (Pyke 76). Unused substitutes: Wynter, Brill, O’Sullivan, Kinsella.

Doncaster: Marosi, Baudry (Taylor-Sinclair 45), Butler, Alcock, Blair, McCullough, Grant, Mason, Rowe, McSheffrey (May 62), Marquis. Unused substitutes: Middleton, Wright, Longbottom, Beestin, Jones.

Referee: David Webb (Lancashire).