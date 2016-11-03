‘Communion between Leeds United and fans’ that has filled so many seats

Leeds assistant manager Pep Clotet said the club’s support had become a “power that lies outside the team” after the club’s run of six wins from nine league games.

He was speaking as it was revealed that Elland Road will see its first capacity crowd in almost six years, after tickets for Leeds United’s forthcoming clash with Newcastle United sold out.

Leeds announced yesterday that all remaining general admission tickets for the Championship fixture on November 20 had gone following a surge of interest in the past 72 hours.

Sales rose rapidly from around 29,000 on Monday morning to the brink of a sell-out on Tuesday night, guaranteeing Leeds their highest attendance since an FA Cup third-round replay against Arsenal in 2011, a tie which drew in 38,232.

United have not recorded a sell-out for a league fixture since the dramatic meeting with Bristol Rovers in 2010, which secured promotion from League One at the third attempt.

The crowd against Newcastle will exceed this season’s highest to date – 28,514 for a 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town in September – and is vastly higher than Elland Road’s average attendance of under 24,000.

Sales have risen despite Sky Sports’ decision to televise the meeting with Rafael Benitez’s side, who lead the Championship table after 15 games.

Newcastle have received an away allocation of 2,764 for the first league meeting between the sides in 12 years.

Clotet said: “There is a communion between the team and the fans. We do feel like we are fighting together and working together.

“It’s good to have the mentality that big clubs have. They (the fans) always force you to do more.

“When you cross the barrier of insecurity, which you sometimes have at the beginning, it makes them proud.”