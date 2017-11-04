Crewe v Rotherham United: Potter is expecting Millers to hit back in positive fashion after upset

DARREN POTTER is hoping Rotherham United can bounce back from last week’s league disappointment at home to Gillingham by launching an overdue FA Cup run at the New York Stadium.

The Millers were very much below-par against the struggling Gills, going down 3-1 in front of their own fans and dropping out of the League One play-off positions.

We’re obviously going to lose games throughout the season, but it is how you respond to them that is the most important thing Rotherham’s Darren Potter

As a result, it has been a tough week of training under the watchful eye of manager Paul Warne, who is expected to make a number of changes – both forced and deliberate – for today’s FA Cup first-round trip to League Two’s Crewe Alexandra.

Former Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons midfielder Potter said the Millers players had responded in a positive fashion to last week’s setback on home soil and was confident they could continue in that vein at Gresty Road today.

“The lads have responded superbly in training after last weekend,” said the former Liverpool trainee.

“I think we’ve responded positively to what was a poor result.

“We’re obviously going to lose games throughout the season, but it is how you respond to them that is the most important thing – regardless of whether it is a league or a cup game that comes next. You have to show the right mentality and bounce back in the right manner and I think we will.”

Warne is forced to be without Joe Mattock after his red card against Gillingham rules him out both for today’s game and next week’s South Yorkshire derby against Doncaster Rovers.

Today’s tie comes a week too early for midfielder Lee Frecklington, who hopes to be in the frame to face local rivals Rovers.