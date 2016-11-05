Dagenham 0 FC Halifax Town 0: Town in hat for FA Cup second round after forcing replay

FC Halifax Town will be in the hat for Monday’s FA Cup second round draw after battling to a 0-0 draw at Dagenham and Redbridge.

Halifax could have caused the upset they believed was possible had Liam King taken a gilt-edged chance in the first-half.

But The Shaymen deserve another crack at their National League opponents, who won’t relish the prospect of a replay at The Shay the week after next.

The tricky Luke Guttridge carved out their first good chance when his cross was met with a bullet header by Corey Whitely which Steve Drench acrobatically tipped over.

The visitors had offered a threat on the break, mainly through the pace of Josh Macdonald and the sheer awkwardness of Tom Denton, who won about as many headers at one end as Garner and Hotte did at the other.

And from one of countless superb Denton knock-downs, Liam King should have put Town ahead midway through the first-half, but the captain skied his shot no more than four yards out, while unmarked, in the middle of the six-yard box.

If anything, that seemed to spur The Shaymen on though with Denton forcing Mark Cousins into a decent save with a header back across goal from Macdonald’s cross.

Town had a penalty appeal rejected a few minutes after the interval for an alleged push by Frankie Raymond on Macdonald as he charged into the box.

But Macdonald and Denton continued to impress in attack, with the Dagenham defenders at a loss as to how to neutralise the Town striker’s aerial prowess, and well on the way to figuring out they couldn’t.

There were more fireworks in the sky than there were on the pitch as the clock ticked down, with few chances for either team; Town pretty much had Dagenham where they wanted them, bound for The Shay in 10 days’ time.

Dagenham and Redbridge: Cousins, Widdowson, Doe, Robinson, Raymond, Guttridge (Benson 85), Hawkins, Maguire-Drew (Ling 74), Boucaud, Whitely, Staunton. Subs not used: Justham, Hyde, White, Mitchell.

Halifax: Drench, Roberts, Garner, Hotte, Wilde, Macdonald, Lynch, King, Sinnott (Hibbs 76), Simmons, Denton. Subs not used: Nicholson, Moyo, Barrows, Peniket, Burrows, Kosylo.

Attendance: 1,387

Man of the match: Scott Garner

Referee: Neil Hair

