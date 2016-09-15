Danny Ward retains backing of Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner

DAVID WAGNER made clear his admiration for Danny Ward after last month’s home game with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After the Liverpool loanee had pulled off a string of saves to help the Terriers claim a 1-0 win, the German ran straight to the goalkeeper at the final whistle and jumped into his arms.

The Town head coach was then fulsome in his praise of Ward in his post-match press conference, meaning there was no doubting his positive feelings towards the Welsh international.

That stance has not wavered since, as Wagner made clear in the wake of Huddersfield’s unbeaten start to the season having come to an end courtesy of a rare mistake by Ward.

Anthony Knockaert’s 80th-minute shot took a deflection off a Terriers boot but should still have been easily claimed by the goalkeeper who, instead, allowed the ball to slip from his grasp and into the net.

“Of course, it hurts to lose a game that was tight,” said the Terriers chief when asked about Ward’s costly error on the south coast.

“But, against one of the best teams in the division, we were a real competitor so I can take positives out of this game.

“We invested everything, worked very hard but, unfortunately, one mistake decided the game. Danny is not happy but there is no real reason to be worried about it. He has saved us a lot of points in the past with his performances.

“Against Brighton, he was good as well. Unfortunately, in his position, if you make a mistake it is a goal. He can totally accept this and look forward – and so can I.”

Ward had, in fact, rescued Town as early as the sixth minute when he denied Jamie Murphy with a block after the former Sheffield United man had been played clear.

It was part of a strong start from the hosts but Huddersfield, still a point clear despite Tuesday’s loss, eventually gained a foothold in the contest.

On the balance of play, the Terriers could have flown home via Gatwick Airport with a point to leave Wagner keen to extol the positives ahead of Saturday’s visit from Queens Park Rangers.

“The good thing we took out of this game is we came to one of the best teams in the league and we were a competitor,” he continued.

“In the first half, we had a few problems in terms of creating things – making dangerous moments. But, in the second half, we were in the game. We had some good combinations before the goal.

“Sometimes, you get the result and sometimes you don’t. That is football and we have to accept it. It was tight and sometimes you get the point.

“We can take confidence from the performance. Home or away against every team in this division, we know we can play with our identity and our style.

“We lost to Brighton but we can accept that and move on, ready for Saturday.”

Newcastle United’s 6-0 midweek romp at Loftus Road meant Rangers and former Town goalkeeper Alex Smithies will arrive in West Yorkshire smarting.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will demand a response from his players on an afternoon when Town will be desperate to retain pole position in the Championship.

Behind Wagner’s Terriers, the league has concertinaed at the top with Newcastle and Barnsley now just a point behind with Norwich City also within striking distance.

It means the Yorkshire club are likely to need to bounce back from that first reverse of the campaign to hold on to top spot.

“I didn’t think we would be able go all season and not lose a game,” added Wagner.

“It is not a nice feeling to lose but part of the game.

“Now, though, this is the past. We look forward and prepare as well as we can for Saturday, when we can hopefully get a result where we are happier.”