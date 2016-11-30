David Wagner certain patience will prove a virtue for Huddersfield Town

DAVID WAGNER is adamant Huddersfield Town will not change their tactical approach despite a slump in form.

The Terriers have lost five of their last seven games to slide from the top of the Championship to sixth place.

Monday night’s home loss to relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic means three sides are within striking distance of Town in that final play-off berth.

Against the Latics, the frustration of some in the crowd was palpable with shouts of ‘get the ball forward’ clearly audible as Wagner’s men continued to practice the patient approach the German has preached since arriving at the John Smith’s Stadium in early November last year.

The Huddersfield head coach, however, insists his side will continue to play the same way to get out of this poor run of results.

“If people want to see the direct style then we have to go back to how we were 14 months ago,” said Wagner.

“If the gap (in an opposition defence) is closed, you have to keep the ball and wait for the next gap to open on the other side of the pitch. This is what we did.

“Our biggest problem was not being able to handle their counter attacks. They scored two goals that way and had two or three other chances in this way. We did not switch on when we seemed to think situations were done.”

Mark Hudson will miss the weekend trip to Blackburn with a hamstring injury that forced the Town captain out of the Wigan defeat inside seven minutes.

Sean Scannell was also forced off in the first half with a calf problem and is a major doubt, while Tommy Smith will miss the trip after incurring a one-game ban for five bookings.

Wagner added: “If we switch our game-plan or identity, we are on the wrong way. We were strong with the ball against Wigan but we need to be more clinical in front of goal.”