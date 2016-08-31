Deadline Day LIVE: Yorkshire clubs finalise transfer deals

It's the busiest day of dealings of the year for Yorkshire's football clubs as they finalise their squads until January on transfer deadline day.

The Yorkshire Post has all the breaking news covered with a live feed from our reporters out and about around the county and in-depth details of each deal as soon as we get it.

HEADLINES SO FAR...

Barnsley sign QPR defender Cole Kpekawa, Wigan's Sam Morsy and Celtic right-back Saidy Janko but George Moncur leaves

Hull City raid Mike Phelan's former clun Manchester United for James Weir and loan Dieumerci Mbokani from Dynamo Kiev

Sheffield Wednesday break club record for Middlesbrough's Adam Reach but Marnick Vermijl leaves for Preston

Bradford City sign Blades striker Marc McNulty and Newcastle prospect Haris Vuckic

Middlesbrough send Adomah to Aston Villa but get Adama Traore in return. Alex Baptiste also leaves for Preston

Sheffield United complete loan signings of Ethan Ebanks-Landell from Wolves and Burnley's Daniel Lafferty. Hot prospect Dominic Calvert-Lewis leaves for Everton.

Leeds United successful in pursuit of Bournemouth midfielder Eunan O'Kane

Rotherham United's Richie Smallwood joins Scunthorpe but Millers recruit Boro defender Dael Fry on loan

No business completed at Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers.

