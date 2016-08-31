Deadline Day Live: Yorkshire clubs involved in a busy day of transfer deals

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Follow all the moves, rumours and done deals involving Yorkshire’s clubs and beyond with our rolling blog.

Tonight’s 11pm deadline has focused minds in the Premier League and Football League thanks to FIFA’s insistence that the emergency loan window be scrapped.

Deadline Day live. Follow all the moves right here

Headlines so far...

* Barnsley sign QPR defender with Morsi set to follow

* Sheffield United close in on Byron Webster

* Bradford City sign Blades striker McNulty

* Middlesbrough send Adomah to Aston Villa

Click here for our rolling blog

Transfer gossip on deadline day (Weds, Aug 31): Tigers battle Clarets | Boro winger on way | Millers want Leeds player | Owls look to the left

Read more - Done deals and priorities for Yorkshire’s clubs

Transfer latest: £13m Ryan Mason becomes part of Hull’s building project

Sheffield United sign Sheffield Wednesday striker Lavery

Barnsley sign Newcastle United’s Adam Armstrong and Middlesbrough’s Adam Jackson but defender Alfie Mawson exits for Swansea