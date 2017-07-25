Death of Doncaster Rovers’ Football Club president Dick Watson

DONCASTER ROVERS have announced the passing of co-owner and club president Dick Watson at the age of 75.

Former construction magnate Mr Watson has been affected by health issues in recent years and underwent a double heart bypass and had a replacement aortic valve fitted in 2014.

A statement from the family, issued by the League One club, said: “We are devastated at the loss of Dick, and thank Rovers fans for the support they have shown the family over the years.

“While we ask for privacy while we grieve, we will continue to throw ourselves into the club as that is what Dick would have wanted.”

Rovers chief executive Gavin Baldwin said: “This tragic news has come as a real shock, and I would like to extend the sympathies of everyone at the club to the family.

“The Watson’s have been a big part of Rovers for a number of years, and the family can be very proud of Dick’s legacy.

“We will work with the family and the rest of the board to ensure we build on the tremendous foundations we now have, a large part thanks to Dick’s passion for the club.”

Rovers will celebrate his contribution to the club prior to the home game against Gillingham on August 5.

Mr Watson’s son Andrew is vice-chairman of Rovers.