Departure of Nahki Wells heralds the end of a record-breaking transfer window in Yorkshire

AFTER a summer of unprecedented transfer spending in Yorkshire football, the final hours of the window were a relatively low-key affair for the county.

Nahki Wells left Huddersfield Town for Burnley in a £5m deal that will earn the striker’s former club Bradford City a welcome cash windfall courtesy of a 15 per cent sell-on clause.

But, otherwise, deadline day saw little hint of the big-money deals that had earlier in the month seen the likes of Britt Assombalonga, Steve Mounie, Aaron Mooy and Jordan Rhodes arrive in the Broad Acres.

Nor were there any big departures at the eleventh hour to compare with the £15m sales of Hull City duo Sam Clucas and Harry Maguire, plus Leeds United striker Chris Wood.

Clubs were frantically scrambling to beat the 11pm deadline with Sheffield Wednesday striking a late swap deal that saw Sam Winnall move to Derby County on loan as Jacob Butterfield headed north to Hillsborough.

Hull were also attempting to bring in Fikayo Tomori, the Chelsea defender, and Leicester City’s Ahmed Musa after a day of delays and hold-ups, while Sheffield United snapped up Clayton Donaldson from Birmingham on a permanent deal. Despite this hectic finale, yesterday proved to be something of a damp squib both here in Yorkshire and across the country.

Sheffield Wednesday's loan signing Jacob Butterfield (Picture: Steve Ellis)

That, though, couldn’t stop this being a record-breaking window for the White Rose county in terms of spending on transfer fees.

Huddersfield, their pockets filled with TV cash following promotion, led the way with a net spend of around £32.5m – the ninth highest in the Premier League.

Wells’ switch to Turf Moor put a late dent to that figure, much to the relief of Bradford who will now receive an additional payment on top of the £1.875m already banked from the striker’s 2014 transfer.

Elsewhere, Leeds United yesterday took their number of summer signings to 15 with the capture of Malmo winger Pawel Cibicki and Pierre-Michel Lasogga, the Hamburg striker having joined on a season long loan deal. A deal to sign Lasogga had been in doubt due to the German’s £50,000 per week wages but The Yorkshire Post understands the Bundesliga outfit agreed to pay a substantial percentage to smooth his departure.

Middlesbrough, the other big spenders in the county, also brought in a late addition as Marvin Johnson signed from Oxford United for £2.5m. As Johnson left the Kassam Stadium, Alex Mowatt was on his way to the U’s on a season-long loan deal after a disappointing first year at Oakwell for the former Leeds midfielder.

Sheffield United brought Ben Heneghan, a 23-year-old defender from Motherwell, in on a three-year deal after agreeing an undisclosed fee with the Scottish club.

Heading out of Bramall Lane was John Brayford, the one-time £1.5m signing having his contract cancelled by mutual consent before being reunited with Nigel Clough at Burton Albion.

All three of the county’s representatives in League One were active in the final 24 hours of the window as Doncaster Rovers made a double loan swoop for Chelsea midfielder Jordan Houghton and Harry Toffolo, the Norwich City defender.

Rotherham United signed Brentford defender Manny Onariase on a two-year deal as Andre Belaid had his contract at the New York Stadium cancelled by mutual consent, while joining Bradford City on a short term contract until January is goalkeeper Lukas Raeder. The 23-year-old, once on the books of Bayern Munich, had a trial at Newcastle United earlier this summer following his release by Vitoria Setubal.

