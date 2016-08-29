Doncaster Rovers 4 Yeovil 1: Andy Williams hits hat-trick in Rovers victory

Doncaster Rovers collected their third win on the spin as Andy Williams’s treble helped down Yeovil Town at the Keepmoat.

James Coppinger also struck as Rovers completed their first trio of league victories since February 2015.

Yeovil pulled a goal back through Ryan Hedges to make it 2-1, but then had Bevis Mugabi sent off for a second yellow card.

Rovers took the lead with 34 seconds gone. Andy Butler nodded down Coppinger’s corner and John Marquis laid the ball across for Williams to volley in.

It took until just before the interval for the visitors to test Marko Marosi. Ryan Hedges cut inside from the right and smashed a shot that Marosi saved well.

The second half saw Artur Krysiak produce a stunning one-handed save to thwart Marquis from point-blank range before a three-minute period shaped the game’s outcome.

Rovers widened their lead after 54 minutes when Tommy Rowe picked out Coppinger 15 yards and he volleyed home.

The advantage was quickly back to a single goal when Matty Blair’s careless back-header allowed the lurking Hedges to score, but centre-half Mugabi hauled down Williams and was sent off after being shown a second yellow card.

Rovers made the game safe with eight minutes to go when Coppinger set up Williams, who then completed his hat-trick in stoppage-time.

He rose unmarked to meet Rowe’s cross and head home from close range.

Doncaster Rovers: Marosi, Lund (Middleton 55), Wright, Butler, Evina, Houghton, Blair, Rowe, Coppinger (Mandeville 85), Marquis, Williams. Unused substitutes: Etheridge, Pugh, Fielding, Calder, Beestin.

Yeovil: Krysiak, Shephard, Mugabi, Smith, Butcher, Lawless, Hedges (Whitfield 75), Dawson, Dolan, Khan (Campbell 61), Eaves (McLeod 55). Unused substitutes: Maddison, Kopp, Sowunmi, Lea.

Referee: Michael Salisbury (Lancashire).