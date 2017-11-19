Doncaster Rovers boss Ferguson feels shutout at Fleetwood is one that got away

Have your say

MANAGER Darren Ferguson believes Doncaster Rovers were unlucky to not take away the win from this trip to Fleetwood Town.

Rovers had the game’s best chances in the later stages with John Marquis and Rodney Kongolo seeing shots saved.

Ferguson was pleased with the solidity of his side with Rovers becoming the first side to shut out Fleetwood at Highbury this season.

But he did feel Rovers could have won the game.

“It was a very tight game, but we feel we had the better opportunities in the match, especially as the game got towards the end,” said Ferguson.

“Their goalkeeper has made three very good saves.

“On another day one of those goes in and it’s a very good three points.

“I feel we’re a little bit unlucky not to get the three points.

“I always go to win games and this was no different.

“I’m not over the moon in terms of not winning the game, but with the opposition, what they did last season and what they’re doing this, it’s not a bad result.”

Rovers midfielder Jordan Houghton had a shot blocked by Cian Bolger and James Coppinger blasted the ball straight at Town’s Doncaster-born goalkeeper Alex Cairns.

Cairns thwarted his home-town club in the second half as he saved John Marquis’s glancing header before flying through the air to tip over a thunderbolt from the striker.

The result leaves Doncaster sitting two points and four places above the relegation zone.

Fleetwood Town: Cairns, Eastham, Bolger, Cargill, Burns, Dempsey, Glendon (Schwabl 82), O’Neill (Sowerby 62), Bell, Hiwula (Hunter 67), Cole. Unused substitutes: Neal, Pond, Ekpolo, Nadesan.

Doncaster Rovers: Lawlor, Wright, Butler, Baudry, Blair, Houghton, Kongolo, Rowe, Toffolo, Coppinger (Whiteman 82), Marquis. Unused substitutes: Mason, Williams, Marosi, Mandeville, Garrett, Ben Khemis.

Referee: J Busby (Oxfordshire).