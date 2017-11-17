Doncaster Rovers full of belief ahead of a tough run

Doncaster Rovers face a daunting run of away games that will test their new-found resurgence, believes manager Darren Ferguson.

Rovers, promoted from League Two in May, have struggled for results this season, and currently sit 16th in the table – just three points off the relegation drop zone.

But a four-game unbeaten run has renewed Ferguson’s belief his squad can prosper. Rovers beat Bury away, smashed six goals past Ebbsfleet in the FA Cup, and edged out Scunthorpe United on penalties in the Checkatrade Trophy.

They then looked set to beat neighbours Rotherham United last weekend until Kieffer Moore’s stoppage-time equaliser restricted them to one point.

Now Doncaster are preparing for three trips to teams in the top 10 of League One over the next three weeks, starting with tomorrow’s journey to Fleetwood Town. They head to Wigan next Tuesday, then host MK Dons at the Keepmoat Stadium before visiting Oxford United.

In between, Rovers also have to squeeze in cup games against Scunthorpe and Rochdale.

“We’re coming into a run of tough games,” said Ferguson.

“We’ve got three away from home against three teams you’d expect to be up there.

“I think these next four games are going to be a right challenge for us. But we look confident, our performances have been good and we’ve shown a grit to us, so we’ve just got to focus on what we do.

“We aim to keep on improving – which I think we have done lately – and hope that’s good enough.”

He added: “We’ve done well in games and our performances have been better than the results we’ve had, but we’re in a good place right now and have a lot of belief in what we’re doing.

“We knew it would be a step up from what we faced last season, but we have a great group of lads here and we have a lot of togetherness, which always gives us a chance.

“We need to have consistency in what we’re doing; if we continue to do what we’ve been doing in the past few weeks then we’ll climb the league.”

Uwe Rosler’s Fleetwood, who were beaten in the play-offs last season, have lost just twice in 10 outings.

Ferguson added: “We’ve got a strong squad to pick from. Niall Mason is available so we’re looking at taking a 20-man squad with us.

“They got to the play-offs last season and the manager did a good job. He’s got them committed to the cause and they work really hard for him.

“I feel that we’re competitive in every game so we’ve got a good chance of winning more often than not, we’re being more consistent now which was needed.”