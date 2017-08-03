2017-18 Preview: League One bar raised in time for Doncaster Rovers’ return

LISTEN to Darren Ferguson and you will soon come to the conclusion that League One has moved on quickly in Doncaster Rovers’ brief absence.

The club may have swiftly returned from whence they came in being promoted at the first time of asking last term after relegation in 2015-16, but they now find a wholly changed third-tier landscape, in the view of the Rovers’ manager.

In terms of recruitment levels, Ferguson has discovered that the bar has been raised somewhat – for better or worse – with many sides spending big. And not just the usual suspects either.

Rovers’ budget remains a competitive and wholly responsible one, according to Ferguson. But while it was one of the highest in League Two in 2016-17, maybe only Portsmouth aside, it is a different story this year.

In Ferguson’s view, it makes the challenge of consolidating in League One in 2017-18 a bigger one than last season’s ‘non-negotiable’ promotion mission. But it is one that he remains plainly up for.

He said: “The big thing for me is that the budgets for clubs in League One have gone crazy. It is a big change from the last time we were in it and that is the most noticeable thing.

“When I see some of the figures bandied about, it is the first time really when I have been in League One where I have seen such high budgets. Certainly (from) clubs who are not normally doing it.

“Whether that it is a good thing or not, you don’t know. Whether it is a gamble or a one-season thing, we don’t know.

“All I can say from myself is this club is run brilliantly and my job is to see we finish as high as it possibly can.

“I think it is a much bigger challenge (this season) as it is a much more difficult league. The difference is that you won’t get away with your 3-2 wins in this league.

“A lot of the time, we just outscored teams (last season). We need to do certain things a lot better, no doubt about that.

“When you go through the teams, I am sure there are a lot expecting to do really well. Blackburn came down and then there’s Wigan and Rotherham as well as Oxford, Scunthorpe and Peterborough. You could go on.”

Pre-season has not been easy with untimely injuries suffered by Alex Kiwomya, Luke McCullough and Mathieu Baudry.

But Ferguson has been here before and handled worse too – and while the news was far from ideal, Rovers’ busy treatment room at this time of year provides clear perspective.

The Scot is also assuaged by the fact that several of his key signings last summer were brought in with one eye on stepping up to League One.

It is a level which Ferguson believes that they and several others will be easily attuned to.

He said: “It is a tough league. But then again, anyone coming here or playing us will probably say they have got a tough game because some of the players we have got are more than comfortable at this level.

“I have a squad with some very good players in it who will cope in League One, no bother.

“The likes of Rowe, Blair, Baudry and Marquis were all players who I knew would cope.That is why I felt that we did not have to recruit as many in this pre-season as last. But we need to keep looking to improve the squad, no doubt about that.”