Andy Williams determined to take every chance he gets with Doncaster Rovers

SUCH is the indifference among the football public towards the Checkatrade Trophy that just 862 hardy souls were at Blundell Park as Doncaster Rovers kicked off their involvement in this season’s competition.

Darren Ferguson’s men claimed two points courtesy of a 1-1 draw and then a penalty shoot-out that saw Marko Marosi save three spot-kicks en route to a sudden-death victory.

Being the hero was a welcome boost for the Slovakian goalkeeper, who has largely been confined to the bench at the Keepmoat since Ian Lawlor’s arrival from Manchester City in January.

Another who took a rare chance to make an impact was Andy Williams, who fired in Rovers’ equaliser with a ferocious shot just before the break.

“It was my first start of the season so it was nice to get the goal,” said a striker who recently came off the transfer list after discussions with Ferguson. “This is probably the first time in my career when I have not started a league game four games into a new season, it is something I am not used to.

“But I will just keep working hard so that I take my chances when they come. I am feeling good about myself but know I have got to be patient to get a run in the side.”

Andy Williams celebrates Rovers' equaliser against Grimsby Town (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

A year ago, Williams was a regular in the Rovers starting XI and he netted seven times in the first 12 league games. After that, however, injury and others getting the nod meant he scored just two more goals as Doncaster clinched automatic promotion.

“This time last year I was banging in the goals for fun but it didn’t pan out too well at the end of the season,” he said. “Hopefully, I can do things differently this time. I was happy with the goal (against Grimsby).

“There is a lot of competition (up front) but the good thing is we all get on well. It is good competition, it is not like anyone is an idiot about it. We help each other along.

“It has been a totally different season to what I am used to, I got injured at the end of pre-season which was really frustrating but it will be a long season and I know I will be fresh when it matters.

This time last year I was banging in the goals for fun but it didn’t pan out too well at the end of the season Doncaster Rovers’ Andy Williams

“Every time I get an opportunity I have to take it. If I get that chance at the weekend (against Peterborough United) of starting or coming off the bench, I must take it by getting a few goals.”