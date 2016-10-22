Blackpool 4 Doncaster Rovers 2: Fergie annoyed at Rovers’ display

Doncaster Rovers conceded two goals in the opening three minutes of the second half on their way to a disappointing 4-2 defeat at Blackpool.

Rovers could not have had a better start to the game, however, as they took the lead in the first minute when Andy Taylor turned a cross into his an own net

Darren Ferguson

But Blackpool were level on 25 minutes when Brad Potts ran through the centre and fired home the equaliser.

Kelvin Mellor then put the hosts in front six minutes before the break.

But the real fireworks were saved for the opening minutes of the second half as Doncaster let the game slip away from them with a sluggish start.

Within a minute of the restart Potts grabbed his second of the game from 30 yards, before Kyle Vassell added the Seasiders’ fourth.

Tommy Rowe pulled a goal back from the penalty spot on 66 minutes but it was not enough to salvage something from the game.

“It’s a bad day for us,” boss Darren Ferguson said. “To score two goals and miss a penalty away from home and still lose the game is a very disappointing result.

“The disappointing thing for me was that they didn’t try enough of the things that we’d worked on.

“I don’t mind making mistakes but not to try what we wanted to do is the thing that’s annoyed me the most today.

“I took Harry Middleton off because he was poor. Simple as that.

“We didn’t try and do the things we worked on, didn’t take care of the ball, didn’t get control of the game. (It was) nowhere near good enough.

“Scoring so early might have been the worst thing that happened to us because after that we didn’t get any flow to our game. They didn’t execute what we tried to do.

“It’s not about systems or personnel today. We just didn’t do what I wanted us to do and that was really disappointing.”

