Blackpool 4 Doncaster Rovers 2: Latest from Rovers

Doncaster Rovers head to the seaside today to face Blackpool in League Two.

The visitors took the lead in the first minute, Taylor netting an own goal.

But Blackpool were level on 25 minutes, Brad Potts firing home the equaliser.

And Mellor put the hosts in front six minutes before the break.

Three minutes after half-time, Doncaster were 4-1 down as Potts netted from 30 yards, before Vassell scored.

Tommy Rowe pulled a goal back from the penalty spot on 66 minutes.

Blackpool: Slocombe, Mellor, Aldred, Robertson, Taylor, Potts,

Payne, Pugh, Daniel, Vassell, Matt. Subs: McAlister, Cullen,

Nolan, Philliskirk, Boney, Cain, Gnanduillet.

Doncaster: Marosi, Mason, Baudry, Butler, Evina, Middleton,

Houghton, Blair, Coppinger, Rowe, Marquis. Subs: Etheridge,

Garrett, Calder, Wright, Keegan, Mandeville, Beestin.

Referee: Dean Whitestone (Northamptonshire)

