Blackpool 4 Doncaster Rovers 2: Rovers are sunk after failing to follow plot

DONCASTER Rovers’ manager Darren Ferguson was left disappointed after seeing his side beached at Blackpool.

They dropped to third after Brad Potts scored twice as Blackpool came from behind to win.

“‘It was a bad day for us, ” admitted Ferguson. “To score two goals away from home, miss a penalty and lose the game is disappointing – quite a few things in the game disappointed me.

“I accept they are going to make mistakes, but not to try what we wanted to do was the thing that’s annoyed me most.”

Doncaster went ahead in the opening minute as James Coppinger’s cross was deflected into his own net by Andy Taylor, but just three minutes into the second half Rovers were 4-1 behind.

Tommy Rowe then converted one penalty but had another spot-kick saved to end hopes of a comeback.

Blackpool had equalised midway through the first half when Potts was played through and slotted home.

Gary Bowyer’s side went ahead 14 minutes later as full-back Kelvin Mellor looped the ball over goalkeeper Marko Marosi from out wide.

The Seasiders struck two goals inside the opening three minutes of the second half. Potts smashed a free-kick into the bottom corner before Kyle Vassell broke and curled the ball in from 18 yards.

Rowe converted after being fouled in the area by Jack Payne, but his second spot-kick in the 85th minute was saved by Sam Slocombe, who had fouled John Marquis.

Blackpool: Slocombe, Mellor, Aldred, Robertson, Taylor, Potts, Payne, Pugh, Daniel, Vassell, Matt (Cullen 73). Unused substitutes: McAlister, Nolan, Philliskirk, Boney, Cain, Gnanduillet.

Doncaster Rovers: Marosi (Etheridge 51), Mason, Baudry, Butler, Evina, Middleton (Mandeville 46), Houghton, Blair, Coppinger (Calder 79), Rowe, Marquis. Unused substitutes: Garrett, Wright, Keegan, Beestin.

Referee: D Whitestone (Northants).

Man of the match: Brad Potts.