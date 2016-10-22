Blackpool v Doncaster Rovers: Latest from Rovers

Doncaster Rovers head to the seaside today to face Blackpool in League Two.
Blackpool: Slocombe, Mellor, Aldred, Robertson, Taylor, Potts,
Payne, Pugh, Daniel, Vassell, Matt. Subs: McAlister, Cullen,
Nolan, Philliskirk, Boney, Cain, Gnanduillet.
Doncaster: Marosi, Mason, Baudry, Butler, Evina, Middleton,
Houghton, Blair, Coppinger, Rowe, Marquis. Subs: Etheridge,
Garrett, Calder, Wright, Keegan, Mandeville, Beestin.
Referee: Dean Whitestone (Northamptonshire)
We have all the latest from today’s match.... plus a new stats centre to quench your thirst for news from your club.
Blackpool v Doncaster Rovers: In-Play
Goal updates: Get all the goals as they go in
Comprehensive match feed: Stay tuned to our feed of accounts tracking today’s matches