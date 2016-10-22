Blackpool v Doncaster Rovers: Tommy Rowe is backed to shoulder the goals burden

Gavin Strachan believes there are more goals to come from Doncaster Rovers midfielder Tommy Rowe.

Rovers are flying high in League Two, second behind leaders Plymouth Argyle, and have won five of their last seven games.

Rowe, 28, netted the winner last weekend in the 1-0 win over Colchester United to maintain the pressure on Plymouth.

It was his fourth goal of the campaign, but Strachan – No 2 to Darren Ferguson at the Keepmoat Stadium – believes Rowe can be even more prolific, starting with today’s trip to Blackpool.

“I am fairly certain he would have scored more if he had been playing the top of the midfield diamond,” said Strachan.

“But Copps (James Coppinger) has been a revelation there and took on that mantle of scoring and creating goals.

“I have worked with Tommy for many years now and he has definitely got goals in him. It would be nice for him to go on a little run.

“He’s just a really good footballer. When he was at Peterborough with us we used him as a left-back, left wing-back, defensive midfield player. You can use him in a variety of positions.”

Doncaster will certainly need goals from all areas of the pitch after news that striker Andy Williams is out for two months with ankle ligament damage.

Before his injury against Barnet earlier this month, top-scorer Williams had netted seven goals in 14 outings.

Strachan said: “For any club in this division, to lose somebody of Andy’s ability – and what he brings to the team in general, in terms of work-rate, and who adds another dimension to our play with his strong running, in behind – is a blow.

“With those type of players, you don’t realise how good they are until they are unavailable.”

Williams joins a lengthy injury list at Rovers, which makes their current league position all the more impressive.

“That’s testament to their mental strength and togetherness, what we have had to deal with,” said Strachan.

“When you couple that with the new legislation on loan moves, it’s been a real test for us.

“But the lads have really dug in and helped each other out. Hopefully, it can bring the group closer together.

“Blackpool are a tough team, and maybe not started as well as they would have wanted.”

Blackpool sit 17th in the table with 14 points from 13 matches.