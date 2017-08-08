Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers: Alfie May set to deputise if Rovers lose marksman Mandeville

DONCASTER ROVERS and Bradford City are pitted against one another as rivals this evening, but there is one thing upon which they can both agree.

Namely that the League Cup in its many guises is well capable of providing a sprinkling of magic – even when you reside in the bottom two divisions.

While Bradford’s special feat saw them become the first fourth-tier side to reach the Wembley final of the competition in 2012-13, you have to go back a little earlier to 2005-06 for Rovers’ own golden memory – a run to the last eight of the competition before bowing out to Arsenal after eliminating Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Rovers’ manager Darren Ferguson has pledged to treat the competition seriously this evening, although he would certainly much prefer it if his side managed to progress during normal time.

Ferguson said: “I am going there to win the game and I don’t want extra time.

“So hopefully that is the case and I am sure that they (Bradford) will have the same attitude of trying to go and win in the game (in the 90 minutes).

“It is a winnable game for us, albeit in a tough game against a good team. It is a good marker for us.

“As a manager, I have never been one for discounting any game in whatever cup it may be. I think that the cups can be really good for your season.

“In this day and age with players, you have to think long and hard about the whole season. But at the moment, I feel comfortable that I won’t be making too many changes.

“They have got incredible support for a League One stadium and it is a lovely stadium, and the pitch is good, and we will take a good number of fans over with us as, geographically, it is quite a good one for us.

“As a player, you would want to play in this sort of game. I don’t know what the crowd is going to be, but it will be a decent and healthy crowd, certainly one of the bigger ones on the night.

“I am really looking forward to it and, hopefully, we can get through to the next round.”

Ferguson has confirmed that he has a slight injury concern over highly-rated young striker Liam Mandeville, who has a hamstring niggle.

Veteran James Coppinger suffered a dead leg and will also be assessed.

Alfie May is standing by if Mandeville – impressive in Saturday’s goalless draw with Gillingham in the club’s league opener – misses out.