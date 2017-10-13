Charlton Athletic v Doncaster Rovers: Learning from mistakes sees Rovers secure firmer footing

Niall Mason is hoping Doncaster Rovers have finally learned their lesson on adapting to life in League One.

Rovers were promoted last season, and started the new campaign impressively, beating Blackburn Rovers away 3-1, as well as earning League Cup wins over Bradford City and Hull City.

A poor run of just one win in nine league outings followed, though, scant reward for some decent displays.

Doncaster finally earned their first league victory of the season at the Keepmoat Stadium last weekend – an impressive 4-1 demolition of Southend United.

Now Mason, a former Aston Villa defender, is hoping that game can kick-start their season.

Rovers stand 17th in the table after a dozen games, having collected 12 points.

“We were really pleased with the win (against Southend), but it had been coming,” said Mason. “We feel like we have played well for the majority of the season, but were just more clinical in this game.

“I think we have played even better than that and lost. We felt if we kept performances up, be clinical in both boxes, we knew it would come.

“We feel when we are more aggressive, and on the front foot, that’s when we are at our best.

“We are a confident group of players, which really helps our style of football.”

Mason was a key member of the Rovers team promoted from League Two, and acknowledges there is a jump in class between the divisions.

“There’s definitely a difference,” he said. “We have found out each mistake we make, we have been punished. When we don’t take our chances, sometimes we don’t get another chance. In League Two, we might have missed one or two chances, but would always get one or two more and that would win us the game.

“Or if we conceded one or two, we would go on and win 4-2, 5-2.

“That’s the main difference, there are finer margins. You can see that as you go up the leagues. In the Premier League it’s one mistake, goal, bang, game over.

“We have learned a lot from the opening games of the season. I don’t think anyone can doubt our performances, it’s been that lack of concentration for a minute or two where we have let sides back into the game.”