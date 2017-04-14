Colchester United v Doncaster Rovers - Demons in need of exorcising as part of League Two title bid

AN epic Churchillian-like team talk will not be required by Doncaster Rovers players today – or over the Easter programme for that matter.

Having celebrated promotion back to League One last weekend, sights are now set on securing the League Two title, with Darren Ferguson targeting a haul of eight points from the club’s last five games to get over the line.

The first of those is at Colchester United this afternoon, the Good Friday scene of arguably Rovers’ darkest hour of a horrible descent into freefall that culminated in relegation in 2016-17.

Rovers can exorcise a few demons today, as they also can at home to Blackpool on Bank Holiday Monday, with the Seasiders sealing a calamitous Easter for Ferguson’s men with a 1-0 Keepmoat Stadium triumph last year.

Memories of those two grave episodes will serve as a major motivational tool for Rovers – regardless of their strong desire to finish off a fine season with silverware.

On today’s trip to the U’s, who thrashed Rovers 4-1 last season, manager Ferguson said: “It is something I will mention to the players that we can reflect back on and remember this time last year.

“I remember the game last year very well and it was a really long afternoon. Some of the stuff I was seeing was agony. After the game, I think everyone could see that enough was enough for me.”

Last six games: Colchester LWLWLW Doncaster WWWLWW.

Referee: D Webb (Co Durham).

Last time: Colchester 4 Doncaster 1; March 25, 2016; League One.