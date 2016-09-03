Crewe 1 Doncaster Rovers 0: Latest from Gresty Road

A CLINICAL 14TH-MINUTE header from Ryan Lowe has given Crewe Alexandra the interval advantage against Doncaster Rovers,with the visitors paying the price for failing to convert several good chances.

The ex-Sheffield Wednesday marksman was on hand to head home the opener after an excellent cross from Chris Dagnall.

Rovers, with Frazer Richardson making his debut after joining on a short-term deal, went perilously close to going behind early on when Lowe almost got a telling connection to Zoumana Bagayoko’s dangerous centre.

The visitors’ first chance in quiet start saw Andy Williams see his scuffed low shot smothered by Ben Garratt and soon after, the Alex drew first blood through Lowe.

Midway through the half, Rovers twice went desperately close to a leveller, with Jon Guthrie almost putting the ball into his own net, with his miscued clearance clipping the bar following James Coppinger’s cross.

Tommy Rowe then spurned a glorious chance from close range, failing to convert with the goal at his mercy following an inch-perfect cross from Richardson.

The next to threaten was John Marquis, who saw his downward header flash wide before the Rovers striker did superbly down the left, beating Oliver Turton before delivering an inviting low cross across goal which just evaded the outstretched leg of Williams.

Moments before the break, Coppinger’s deflected shot flashed just wide.

Crewe: Garratt, Turton, Guthrie, Davis, Bakayogo, Cooper, Hollands, Jones, Kiwomya, Dagnall, Lowe. Subs: Ray, Nugent, Saunders, Richards, Bingham, Kirk, Ainley.

Doncaster: Marosi, Richardson, Wright, Butler, Evina, Houghton, Blair, Rowe, Coppinger, Marquis, Williams. Subs: Etheridge, Calder, Middleton, Mandeville, Pugh, Beestin, Fielding.

Referee: Lee Probert (Wiltshire)

