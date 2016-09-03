Crewe 2 Doncaster Rovers 1: Ferguson rues lack of ruthless streak

DISAPPOINTED Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Ferguson bemoaned his side’s lack of ruthlessness in both boxes as his side paid the price for missed chances and two sloppy concessions en route to a 2-1 League Two loss at Crewe Alexandra.

Rovers, who went into the game on a high and chasing their fifth successive victory in all competitions for the first time since December 2006, had fought back well in the second half - after trailing to Ryan Lowe’s 14th-minute opener - and were deservedly rewarded when Tommy Rowe slotted home an 82nd-minute penalty after Crewe defender Harry Davis was penalised for a tug in the box.

But there was a late sting in the tail with home midfielder James Jones on hand to fire home a winner three minutes from time after Rovers failed to cope with a cross from Zoumana Bagoyoko.

It was a bitter pill for Rovers, who had manufactured a host of chances during the ninety minutes.

Ferguson, who handed a debut to Frazer Richardson at right back, said: “It is a disappointing result. We have been on a good run and will have to go on another one now.

“It is about winning games and we weren’t ruthless enough, simple as that.

“I am not being critical as the performance overall was a good one. But it is about who scores most goals on a Saturday and they (Crewe) have.

“For whatever reason, we got to 1-1 and lose the game...At Accrington, we got to 2-2 and lose the game.

“It is happening too many times. But when you let people put balls into the box, that is where the danger is.

“We have lost too many late goals and I put that down to concentration.”