Cup exits will only strengthen resolve of Doncaster Rovers

NIALL MASON insists Doncaster Rovers’ promotion push will not be derailed by the heart-breaking manner of the midweek Checkatrade Trophy.

The League Two leaders crashed out on penalties against Blackpool to dash manager Darren Ferguson’s hopes of another extended run in a competition he has twice won.

Doncaster's Andy Williams challenges Blackpool's Will Aimson. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Rovers also went out of the FA Cup a month ago but, in between those two exits, the club has taken 12 points from four games and loanee Mason said ahead of the long trip to Plymouth Argyle: “We will go into the weekend with confidence.

“They are on a bit of a downer at the moment but I don’t think that will make a big difference because they are at home.

“We have won four on the bounce in the league and we will be working hard in training.

Going top (of the table last weekend thanks to a 4-2 win at Stevenage) hasn’t changed too much. The mood was good in the camp anyway. Plus, it isn’t yet Christmas.

“We know it is positive to go top but there is a long way to go. We just want to keep the run going.”

Rovers’ exit to Blackpool came after the visitors dominated befor half-time before Ferguson’s men moved into the ascendancy in the second 45 minutes.

It meant a 1-1 final score was probably fair but it was Blackpool who emerged victorious by 8-7 after 18 spot kicks.

“We felt that the first half let us down massively,” added Mason. “They were the first to everything and played at a higher tempo.

“It is difficult to explain it. I know it was a different team but that is no excuse. A few words were said at half-time, mainly among the players as we tried to get each other going.

“The manager also said a few things and we were much better after half-time. We don’t like losing and that is very much the mentality among the squad. But there were a lot of positives from that second half.

“The big one is we are still unbeaten at home, having only lost on penalties. That is something to take out of it.”

Mason capped a fine individual second half operating in an unaccustomed role of full-back and creating Andy Williams’s equaliser.

It underlined the potential of the teenager, who joined Rovers from Aston Villa in the summer.

Asked about his future, Mason said: “I would love to stay. I am out of contract at Villa (next summer) but it is down to the clubs. At the moment, it is looking positive. That is all I can say for now.”