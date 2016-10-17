Doncaster 1 Colchester 0: ‘Fantastic win’ after worst performance

DONCASTER Rovers chief Darren Ferguson hailed the result but not the performance as they maintained the pressure on leaders Plymouth.

The win for Doncaster made it 10 games unbeaten at the Keepmoat going back to the end of last season, their best unbeaten run at home since moving to the stadium in 2007.

Tommy Rowe struck in first-half stoppage-time as second-placed Doncaster secured a third consecutive League Two win.

The visitors stifled Rovers and they had good chances with Chris Porter and Denny Johnstone both going close.

Ferguson said: “It is a fantastic result, another three points and a clean sheet. It is a great result for us. It was by far our worst performance of the season but that is something we can address and go through thoroughly on Monday.

“What I said to the players is that when a game is like that you have to make sure you win it.

“It makes a much better weekend and Monday morning. When you play a game where you are nowhere near the standards you set at times and you lose, it can be a long weekend.

“We managed to win it, get a clean sheet and it keeps the momentum going. It is 26 points from 13 games, which is fantastic.”

Colchester, who had failed to win in their previous five matches, were sunk as Rowe scored in the last seconds of the first half, latching onto the ball after a fine dummy from John Marquis and clipping a shot over goalkeeper Sam Walker.

Doncaster Rovers: Marosi, Mason, Wright (Baudry 70), Butler, Evina, Houghton, Blair, Rowe (Calder 57), Coppinger, Marquis, Mandeville (Middleton 71). Unused substitutes: Etheridge, Garrett, Longbottom, Beestin.

Colchester United: Walker, Brindley, Eastman, Prosser, Wynter, Szmodics, Slater, Guthrie (Bonne 66), Porter (Johnstone 64), Drey Wright, Vincent-Young (Sembie-Ferris 56). Unused substitutes: Bransgrove, Kamara, James, Doyley.

Referee: S Stockbridge (Tyne & Wear).

Man of the match: Marko Marosi.