Doncaster 2 Newport 0: Darren Ferguson expecting more from Rovers

Doncaster Rovers climbed into second place in League Two after a comfortable win over struggling Newport County at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Veteran midfielder James Coppinger fired Rovers into a 16th-minute lead when his free-kick curled over the wall and into the bottom corner.

John Marquis sent a shot wide 10 minutes later before Jon Parkin went close to an equaliser near half-time, only to see his shot go wide.

The second goal came 15 minutes into the second half when Andy Williams finished off a quick counter attack down the left wing.

Marquis wasted a good opportunity to seal the points with seven minutes left on the clock, but his effort was deflected wide.

However, Darren Ferguson’s side kept the Welsh visitors at bay to record a fifth win of the season and move back into the automatic promotion places.

Even so, Ferguson said his side can play better.

“The players know we as a staff believe we set certain standards,” he said. “We didn’t get to anywhere near the level we can.

“We never really got going, we never really had any fluency to the performance. We didn’t do the basics well enough. When we kept it simple and played one- and two-touch stuff we were good, but we didn’t do enough.

“I was never really comfortable. Even at 2-0 I never felt comfortable. But we saw it out. I’m delighted with the win and another three points going into three really tough games against Luton, Carlisle and Portsmouth.”

Doncaster Rovers: Marosi, Blair, Wright, Butler, Evina, Middleton (Calder 61), Houghton, Coppinger (Mandeville 77), Rowe, Marquis (Longbottom 90), Williams. Unused substitutes: Etheridge, Garrett, Baudry, Beestin.

Newport County: Day, Turley, Darren Jones, Bennett, Butler,Grego-Cox,Labadie (Compton 24), Randall, Rigg (Healey 65), Tozer, Parkin (Jackson 65). Unused substitutes: Bignot, Green, Cameron, Bittner.

Referee: David Webb (Co Durham).