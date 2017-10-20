Doncaster aim to end home jinx against Saddlers

THE incentives are plentiful for Doncaster Rovers this afternoon.

Darren Ferguson’s side head into the game on the back of hugely spirited midweek home victory over Portsmouth which saw Rovers overcome adversity in terms of their lack of striking options to chisel out arguably their most important result of the season.

It also secured a second home league win in succession following some earlier ailments at the Keepmoat Stadium and another victory this afternoon would paint an even rosier picture.

Three points against the Saddlers would also record back-to-back league wins for the first time this term.

It would also be sweetened considerably, given that their Midlands opponents have triumphed on their last four visits to Doncaster, with the hosts aiming to break that hoodoo this afternoon.

All told, you have to go back to Rovers’ final year at their Belle Vue ground in April, 2006 for the last occasion that they got the better of Walsall on home soil.

Should 17th-placed Rovers prevail and turn the tables today, it is also likely to put a slightly different complexion on their opening third of the season and push them into the vicinity of mid-table in League One, a fact likely to not be lost upon many.

Assistant manager Gavin Strachan, for one, believes it would be no mean feat, given a disruptive start to the season for Rovers, with several emerging talents having stepped up to the plate.

Strachan said: “It is easy to forget just how young a lot of our squad is, for any young player the aim is to achieve consistency and there are a few who are doing that.

“Young players want to come here because we have a manager who has proved in the past that he will give them a chance if they prove they are good enough.

“We demand off the young players that they have to learn and become streetwise, they need to learn the tricks of the trade as that is how you get the positive results.”