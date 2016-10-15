Doncaster Rovers 1 Colchester 0: Rowe earns Rovers win

Darren Ferguson’s in-form Doncaster Rovers beat Colchester United at the Keepmoat Stadium in League Two
Tommy Rowe broke the deadlock just before half-time, to put Doncaster in front.
And it was to prove to be the only goal of the afternoon.
Doncaster: Marosi, Mason, Wright, Butler, Evina, Houghton,
Blair, Rowe, Coppinger, Marquis, Mandeville. Subs: Etheridge,
Garrett, Baudry, Calder, Middleton, Longbottom, Beestin.
Colchester: Walker, Brindley, Eastman, Prosser, Wynter,
Szmodics, Slater, Guthrie, Porter, Drey Wright, Vincent-Young.
Subs: Johnstone, Sembie-Ferris, Bransgrove, Kamara, James,
Bonne, Doyley.
Referee: Seb Stockbridge (Tyne & Wear)
