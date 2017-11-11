Doncaster Rovers 1 Rotherham United 1: How the players rated...

Have your say

The Yorkshire Post’s Leon Wobschall delivers his player ratings after the 1-1 derby draw between Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Doncaster Rovers

Ian Lawlor: Grateful to gather Wood’s follow-up as the Millers went desperately close to an opener. Protected well enough in the second half. Made a great late save to deny Ball when called upon, but powerless to block rebound. 6

Joe Wright: Some neat interventions on his first team return and was composed enough at the back. 7

Andy Butler: Had difficulties facing the sun in the first half. But did well enough against Moore and was aggressive and strong, but couldn’t prevent him having his moment at the death. 7

Mathieu Baudry: Poise on the ball and underlined his importance to the Rovers cause with a solid defensive performance. 7

Matty Blair: Industry could not be faulted and produced a tireless shift. Always an option, especially in the second half. 7

Jordan Houghton. . Held his position well and a mature showing. Underlined his importance to the Rovers’ cause. 7.

Rodney Kongolo. Energetic, persistent and put his foot in and provided the cross for the hosts all-important goal. 7

Harry Toffolo. Quiet first half but more influential on the restart. One quality cross almost led to a second for Marquis and. 6

James Coppinger. Not really his day in an offensive sense, but kept going and his energy levels were good. 6

John Marquis. Kept subdued by Ajayi and Wood. Frustrating afternoon, although did lack support. Did go close late on and had an earlier half-chance. 5

Tommy Rowe. Not the influence that he can be in the final third and failed to get a grip on proceedings along with Coppinger 5.

Substitutes: Craig Alcock (Blair 79). Key late block on Moore, but the striker netted follow-up. 6.

Liam Mandeville (Coppinger 86), 6.

Not used: Marko Marosi, Tyler Garratt, Ben Whiteman, Alfie Beestin, Andy Williams.

Rotherham United

Richard O’Donnell. Hardly anything to do in the main, aside from routine stuff. 6

Josh Emmanuel: Not posed too many alarms by Rowe. Challenge on Marquis in first-half led to a half-shout for a penalty, but never was. 6

Semi Ayala. Won his fair share of headers and disciplined and solid enough. 7

Richard Wood. Tough derby draw. An unfortunate own goal compounding his first-half miss. 5

Michael Ikiewke. Pressed into service at left-back and produced a solid contribution which will have pleased his manager. 7.

Darren Potter. Grew into the game and pulled the strings for spells. Customary poise. 7

Ryan Williams. Provided one key contribution with his inviting cross going close to a first-half breakthrough. But not really his day 5

Will Vaulks. Trademark commitment and work-rate. Skied one free-kick horribly in a game of few chances. 6

Joe Newell. One or two nice touches, but the game passed him by a bit. 5

Jon Taylor. Industrious and posed sporadic flashes of danger. Worked hard for the team going the other way. 6

Kieffer Moore. Not as dominant as he can be, but did go close with a header earlty in the second half. Had the final say. 7

Substitutes: Jonson Clarke-Harris (Emmanuel 74). Went close when he struck the post. 7.

David Ball (Wood 86), 6.

Richie Towell. Lovely reserve pass set up chance for Ball, setting off chain of events for leveller. 7

Not used: Bilboe, Forde, Wiles, Yates.