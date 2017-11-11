Doncaster Rovers 1 Rotherham United 1: Latest from Keepmoat Stadium

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers play host to neighbours Rotherham United today in a League One derby.

One change for Doncaster. Wright for Alcock.

Two changes for Millers - Ikiekwe (will play left-back) for Cummings and Taylor for Ball.

Rotherham had a great chance to score after 30 minutes, but after the ball hit the crossbar, Richard Wood's follow-up smashed against the woodwork again and into the arms of a relieved goalkeeper.

Wood did get the ball in the net on 62 minutes, but it was his own goal, as Rovers took the lead.

Deep in stoppage time, Kieffer Moore netted late equaliser after rebound.