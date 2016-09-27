Doncaster Rovers 2-2 Carlisle: Rovers rue Danny Ward’s missed spot-kick

Doncaster Rovers stretched their unbeaten league record at the Keepmoat but ultimately had to settle for a point against fellow high-fliers Carlisle.

Rovers came from a goal down to lead 2-1 but then paid the price for a missed penalty when United levelled late on.

Carlisle, unbeaten in the league all term, made a brighter start but took the lead in fortuitous circumstances on the quarter-hour mark.

Former Sheffield United man Shaun Miller got the final touch on Nicky Adams’ wayward shot from just a few yards out.

That lead lasted barely two minutes though as Rovers finished off a fine, slick passing move by garnering an equaliser.

Three players were involved in the build-up prior to Tommy Rowe’s smart sidefooted finish.

Rovers were now well on top and John Marquis propelled them into the lead a minute before the interval when he found the bottom corner from outside the box.

Just four minutes into the second half Doncaster were given the chance to extend their lead when Andy Butler was felled inside the box.

However, Rowe’s effort from the penalty spot cannoned back off the left-hand post.

Rovers would ultimately come to regret that miss as Carlisle piled on the pressure and showed their knack for not knowing when they are beaten.

The impressive Adams was the catalyst for the leveller, although with a little more intention than the opener.

Adams’ deep cross picked out sub Jabo Ibehre who nodded beyond Marko Marosi to ensure spoils were shared.

Doncaster: Marosi; Blair, Wright, Butler; Evina, Calder (Richardson 73), Rowe, Houghton, Coppinger (Middleton 78), Marquis, Williams (Mandeville 85)

Subs not used: Etheridge, Baudry, Beestin, Garratt

Carlisle: Gillespie, T Miller (Lambe 68), Raynes, Gillesphey, Grainger, Kennedy, Adams, Jones, Joyce, Devitt (Ibehre 51), S Miller (Wyke 51)

Subs not used: Ellis, Brisley, McKee, Crocombe

Ref: R Joyce (Cleveland)

