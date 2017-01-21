Doncaster Rovers 3 Crewe 1: Conor Grant leads Rovers to victory

Doncaster Rovers triumphed 3-1 for the third consecutive game as they overcame League Two strugglers Crewe Alexandra.

Goals from Conor Grant, John Marquis and Tommy Rowe helped Doncaster to a sixth win in seven matches to strengthen their place at the top of the table.

Grant slammed in from 25 yards to put Doncaster in front, only for James Jones to equalise after Rovers goalkeeper Ian Lawlor had saved superbly from Chris Dagnall.

Doncaster were indebted to Lawlor for keeping the scores level heading into the break as he saved from new signing Jordan Bowery and Jones.

But Doncaster emerged for the second half refreshed and went back in front after 56 minutes. Grant delivered a superb free-kick which the unmarked Marquis guided into the net.

And Doncaster put the game to bed after 68 minutes. Andy Williams headed off the bar and Rowe mopped up the rebound.