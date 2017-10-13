Doncaster Rovers’ boss Ferguson must decide right moment to restore Baudry

French defender Mathieu Baudry is pushing for a recall at Doncaster Rovers after recovering from injury.

The 29-year-old former Leyton Orient centre-half has yet to play this season after suffering ankle damage.

But he played 60 minutes for the Development side in midweek and his return is a welcome boost for Rovers, who have picked up just two wins in their last 10 League One outings.

Ferguson must decide whether to plunge Baudry straight in for tomorrow’s trip to Charlton Athletic or hold him back for Tuesday’s visit of Portsmouth to the Keepmoat Stadium.

“He looks really fit and sharp, he got a good 60 minutes for the Development side and breezed through it – he could have probably played longer,” Ferguson explained.

“It’s just a case of when we give him the green light really, whether that may be Saturday or Tuesday. We’ll have to wait and see because we have to manage him properly.

“I have to manage him as best I can. He feels he’s ready to go and I wouldn’t disagree with him as he probably could start a game, but he has to fight his way into the team.”

Tomorrow sees Ferguson and Karl Robinson go head-to-head, and the managerial duo have history.

“I have always enjoyed battles with him, Peterborough v Milton Keynes, both of us challenging for promotion,” recalled Rovers’ boss Ferguson.

“He did very well there, still a young guy, but he has good experience as a manager.

“They have got a very good footballing team on the ball, a possession-based game, and it will be a difficult match.

“I am looking forward to it, great stadium, should be a big crowd.

“Their expectations would be aiming to get promotion.”