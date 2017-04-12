Doncaster Rovers closing in on returns for Grant and Mason

DARREN FERGUSON is confident that Doncaster Rovers will be able to finalise the return of Conor Grant to the club in 2017-18 - and also believes that Niall Mason has a ‘good chance’ of heading back to the Keepmoat Stadium next season.

Everton midfielder Grant, 21, joined Rovers for a second loan spell in January and with the club having now clinched promotion back to League One and the Merseysiders willing for him to come back to South Yorkshire, Ferguson believes that the deal can be struck.

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Ferguson celebrates promotion with John Marquis after the Sky Bet League Two match at the Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster. (Picture: PA)

Meanwhile, Ferguson is also hopeful that Aston Villa youngster Mason, 20, who has also made a positive impression at Rovers alongside Grant, will come back to the club next term.

Ferguson, who has targeted eight points from the club’s remaining five matches to secure the League Two title, said: “The club have already agreed a deal with Everton with Conor Grant. He wouldn’t commit to us at the time (in January) - which I understand - as he wasn’t sure whether we would gone up or not.

“Now we have, I think that will be a conversation now between me and his agent to discuss the personal stuff with Gavin Baldwin (Rovers chief executive) obviously.

“With Niall, we are very, very close to doing something and I think that will be done. We are in a good place with those.”

Stalwart James Coppinger is a fitness concern for the Good Friday game at Colchester United with an ongoing ankle issue, with Liam Mandeville still missing.

The teenage striker has a slight chance of being involved in the Bank Holiday Monday home match with Blackpool, but Ferguson realistically feels that will be unlikely.