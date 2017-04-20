Doncaster Rovers defender holds off surgery to play in title challenge

MANAGER Darren Ferguson has confirmed that Doncaster Rovers defender Mathieu Baudry could delay surgery to boost the club's League Two title quest at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The former Leyton Orient man was scheduled to go under the knife this Friday, but Rovers may now put the operation on hold in a surprise development with the Frenchman thought to be out for the season with a persistent Achilles injury, which has flared up again.

Rovers chief Ferguson said: "We may delay it a week. We will wait and see and we are waiting on something coming back to me.

"The main thing for me is making the correct decision for the team in the sense of balancing it between winning the title if we can and making sure he (Baudry) is fit for pre-season."

Rovers have received further good news on the injury front with Liam Mandeville and James Coppinger - named in the EFL League Two team of the season - both available for the Chairboys game and Ian Lawlor is also is the reckoning.

Luke McCullough and Andy Butler are also in the fray, but the game comes too soon for Andy Williams, who has an outside chance of being available for the home game with Exeter City on Saturday week.

Rovers are three points clear of second-placed Plymouth, but even if Ferguson's side win at Adams Park and Argyle lose, they can only clinch the title on Saturday week, at the earliest.