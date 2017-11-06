Doncaster Rovers hit back after Ebbsfleet provide wake-up call

Have your say

DONCASTER Rovers cleared their heads after slipping two goals behind to slam six goals past National League side Ebbsfleet United.

Two apiece from Tommy Rowe and James Coppinger plus goals from John Marquis and Jordan Houghton ensured Rovers avoid cup embarrassment.

Danny Kedwell and Luke Coulson had struck to put Ebbsfleet ahead in the first half only for Rovers to score twice in stoppage-time to go in at the break level.

Ebbsfleet surged clear in a two-minute spell. First, on 35 minutes, Ian Lawlor hauled down Myles Weston and Danny Kedwell blasted home the penalty.

Before Rovers had time to clear their heads Kedwell flicked on and Coulson raced clear to slide the ball under Lawlor.

Rovers’ manager Darren Ferguson may have had mentally to rewrite his half-time speech after Rovers remarkably gained parity before the break.

Rowe bundled home a bobbling ball from close range and then Marquis’s equally scrappy effort two minutes later drew them level.

Seven minutes into the second half Rovers were ahead. After patient build-up play, Rowe played in Coppinger who scored with the aid of a wicked deflection.

Houghton scored after a goalmouth scramble 12 minutes from time before Bush was dismissed.

After Marquis was clipped in the box Coppinger scored his second of the game with a cheeky Panenka penalty.

Two minutes later Rowe found the bottom corner with a sweet finish from the edge of the box.

Ebbsfleet United: Ashmore, Magri, Clark, Mambo (Brandy 58), Chris Bush, Cook (Shields 76), Powell, Rance, Coulson, Weston, Kedwell (McCoy 84). Unused substitutes: Connors, McLean, Jonathan Miles, Mills.

Doncaster Rovers: Lawlor, Alcock (Mason 46), Baudry, Butler, Toffolo, Houghton, Kongolo, Blair, Rowe (Beestin 86), Coppinger (Ben Khemis 84), Marquis. Unused substitutes: Williams, Marosi, Mandeville, Amos.

Referee: Lee Collins (Surrey).