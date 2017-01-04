Doncaster Rovers hotshot Liam Mandeville struggling for TV clash against Portsmouth

DONCASTER Rovers boss Darren Ferguson says that highly-rated young striker Liam Mandeville is a big doubt for tomorrow's big televised encounter with Portsmouth at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Mandeville is still struggling with a thigh issue and while Ferguson says the problem is not serious, he is likely to err on the side of caution if the 19-year-old does not come through a fitness test.

Ferguson said: "Liam is doubtful. We are not going to rule him out completely. But I would have to say he's very doubtful."

Meanwhile, Ferguson, who has no plans to currently re-enter the transfer market following the additions of Alfie May and Conor Grant, says that Gary McSheffrey and Aaron Taylor-Sinclair are ahead of schedule in their return from long-term injury and could return at varying stages next month.

Luke McCullough is also ahead of expectations and could return in the spring, although Ferguson won't take any undue risks.

Striker May is in the reckoning for the Pompey game after impressing in training.