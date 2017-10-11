Doncaster Rovers quarter-term report: Concentration woes disrupt Rovers' League One return

Yorkshire Post football writer Leon Wobschall reviews the quarter of the League One campaign and discusses where Doncaster Rovers will finish this season.

Watch Leon's season summary in the two-minute video above or scroll down for his written assessment.

Darren Ferguson led Rovers to promotion last season but his side have stuttered on their return to League One

So far so good?

Before Saturday, there was a big worry. The cards Rovers have been dealt haven't been good and had suffered four defeats in six games.

Darren Ferguson's men have had problems at both ends of the pitch in terms of concentration and finding a clinical edge up front. They had not won at home since April 8 and that was becoming a big issue.

To win 4-1 against Southend on Saturday, having gone behind, was a big test of character. Everyone needed that and it should hopefully settle them down because there is some good talent there. This is a real key moment in the season and Rovers need to kick on and consolidate.

Room for improvement?

It's about being ruthless at both ends of the pitch. When Rovers went down two years ago, Darren Ferguson banged on about not taking chances. There is good footballing talent between the thirds but they just need the ruthlessness at the ends of the pitch.

At Christmas and beyond?

Lower midtable to midtable at Christmas. In the second half of the season, they can settle down. There are a number of players that can definitely play in League One and a top 12 position would be very decent.