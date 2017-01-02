Doncaster Rovers re-sign talented Everton midfielder Conor Grant in loan deal

Conor Grant says he has unfinished business after returning to Doncaster Rovers.

Grant has completed a loan move from Premier League side Everton, and will spend the rest of the season at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The surroundings are familiar for the 21-year-old, who scored three goals in 22 appearances during a loan spell during the previous campaign.

He said: “I’m delighted to be back, it feels like I have unfinished business with Rovers after injury ended my loan spell last season and relegation.

“There were other offers, but the manager made it an easy choice for me. The fans took to me last time, so it was a straightforward decision really.

“The manager told me how much he wanted me, and having a manager who has confidence and believes in you makes a real difference in football.”

The midfielder is hoping his second spell in South Yorkshire can see him pick up a promotion medal.

He added: “I am a creative player, so I want to create and score goals, but I just want to help out the team in any way I can.

“So, really, my only target is to ensure we win promotion and are all celebrating by the end of the season.”