Doncaster Rovers sign experienced Frazer Richardson

Frazer Richardson has added another Yorkshire club to his collection after signing for League Two outfit Doncaster Rovers.

The 33-year-old defender was a free agent having left Rotherham United in the summer, and has agreed a two-month contract.

His former clubs include Leeds United and Middlesbrough, plus he had spells at Stoke City, Charlton Athletic, Southampton and Ipswich Town.

Richardson, who will wear the No 25 shirt, said: “Obviously I haven’t done a pre-season but I’ve been doing a bit of training – and I have to say a big thank you to Phil Parkinson who let me train with Bolton for a couple of weeks – so I’ve got a bit of football work in to the legs but since the season started I haven’t had too much football but I’ve been keeping myself right so I’m good to go!

“Things haven’t worked out how we quite hoped in the summer for various reasons but Darren (Ferguson) gave me a ring and wanted to bring me in for a couple of months and I jumped at the chance to be quite honest – I’m looking at this as a really good opportunity for myself.

“Doncaster; there’s a really good set up here, a great bunch of lads and Darren and his backroom staff are a good management team.

“I’m really looking forward to it to be honest. As soon as I got the call it was a ‘no-brainer’ so I’m really looking forward to it.”