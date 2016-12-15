Doncaster Rovers talent Liam Mandeville scoops EFL Young Player of Month award

DONCASTER ROVERS forward Liam Mandeville has expressed his delight after picking up the EFL Young Player of the Month accolade for November - and credits his dazzling recent form as a sign of his burgeoning self-belief.

The 19-year-old has caught the eye in a haul of six goals in his last seven appearances for League Two high-fliers Rovers, culminating in his award from the EFL.

And he is now hoping that his newly-found confidence will enable him to continue to hit the goals trail in the weeks and months ahead.

He said: “I am very happy obviously. It is nice to be recognised for my individual performances but as a team we got three league wins in November which was really important.

“I have a bit more belief in myself and confidence in my game at the moment and I think that has shown.

"I have started a lot more games recently and I have just built on each performance getting better and better each week."

Praising the form of Mandeville, who fired five goals in all competitions in November, including a penalty double over Leyton Orient and a late home winner against Hartlepool, manager Darren Ferguson added: “He deserves this award.

"He is always the last one off the training pitch and when given the opportunity to come into the side, he took it."

Mandeville's award represents the first time than a Doncaster player has received the monthly accolade.

